Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) CAO Sells $136,182.36 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Molina Healthcare Price Performance
NYSE:MOH opened at $349.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.13. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $282.96 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 516.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 69.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
