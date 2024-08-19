monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $269.47

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $269.47 and last traded at $267.22, with a volume of 65506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.38.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.11, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of monday.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.