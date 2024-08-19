MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 20,049 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 201.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 273.8% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter.

BSMQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,517. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

