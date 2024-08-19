MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $398.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

