MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.92. 1,239,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,855. The company has a market cap of $255.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.87. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,136 shares of company stock valued at $43,631,609. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

