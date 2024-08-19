MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 285 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.99 on Monday, reaching $661.52. The company had a trading volume of 219,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,528. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.71. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.77.

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

