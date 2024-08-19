MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 34 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $871.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $530.56 and a one year high of $896.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $848.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $783.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

