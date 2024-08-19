MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 419 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,289,000 after acquiring an additional 186,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,838,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.27. 219,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.48.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.