MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 702 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $112.09. 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $115.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

