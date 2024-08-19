MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,808,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,911,000 after acquiring an additional 95,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,872,000 after purchasing an additional 378,773 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,757,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78,737 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.46. 381,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $94.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

