MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 459,713 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 112.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,964. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

