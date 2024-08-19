MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $62.58. 1,427,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.