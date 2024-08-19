MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $3,426,529,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,954,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,896,750. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.42. The company has a market capitalization of $248.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.