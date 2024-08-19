MONECO Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,628. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.00.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

