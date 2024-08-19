MONECO Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XT. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 30,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,553. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

