MONECO Advisors LLC Has $759,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 266.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,412. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.053 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.