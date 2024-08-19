MONECO Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 296,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,129. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.