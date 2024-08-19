MONECO Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 296,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,129. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.64.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
