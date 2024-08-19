MONECO Advisors LLC Has $855,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,820,000 after buying an additional 2,829,178 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,243,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,372,266. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.