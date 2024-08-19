MONECO Advisors LLC Has $972,000 Stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period.

Shares of PTIN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,153. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $161.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83.

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

