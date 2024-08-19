MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,792,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 580,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,229. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

