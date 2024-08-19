MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cintas alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 0.5 %

CTAS stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $768.52. 49,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,718. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $773.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $729.36 and its 200-day moving average is $681.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.