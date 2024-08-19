MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $4,869,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $295.87. 370,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.21 and a 200-day moving average of $309.05. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

