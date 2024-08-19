MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 11.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of -437.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.24.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

