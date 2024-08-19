MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tlwm boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BSMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.056 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.