MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY remained flat at $82.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,218,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,073. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

