MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $88,073,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after buying an additional 544,342 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,488,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,022,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 65,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,267. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

