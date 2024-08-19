MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,366,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.06. 1,491,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,671,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.09. The company has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.



Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

