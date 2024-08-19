MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Shares of V traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.52. The stock had a trading volume of 838,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,678. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.57. The company has a market capitalization of $489.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

