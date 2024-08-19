MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.53. The stock had a trading volume of 981,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

