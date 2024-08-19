MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 1,854 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 140,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,494. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

