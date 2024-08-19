MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,759. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.