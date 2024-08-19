MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 144,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 55,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.32. 1,055,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,335,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

