MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 2,866 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

