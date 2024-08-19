MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 2,939 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 161,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,348,000.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.61. 14,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,827. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $52.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

