MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 356 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,294. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

