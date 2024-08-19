MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 6,638 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSCW traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 60,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,861. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

