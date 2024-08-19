MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stryker alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 1.0 %

Stryker stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $341.12. The company had a trading volume of 240,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.