MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 954 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 347,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,828. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $69.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

