MONECO Advisors LLC Takes $487,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.99. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $22.80.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.