MONECO Advisors LLC Takes $487,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.99. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

