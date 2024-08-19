MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.60. 158,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

