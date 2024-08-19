Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,660.62 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Navcoin alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00071881 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007812 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.