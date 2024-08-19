Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Buys $27,650.00 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Cascella purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,487.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Robert Cascella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Robert Cascella purchased 50,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

Neuronetics Trading Up 16.0 %

Shares of STIM opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.32. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 109.00% and a negative net margin of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its stake in Neuronetics by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,274,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 599,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 178,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 95,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 47,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neuronetics

About Neuronetics

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.