NICE’s (NICE) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $300.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.64.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $177.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.70. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of NICE by 5,255.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $9,699,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

