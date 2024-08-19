Northwest Capital Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 10.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after buying an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $177.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

