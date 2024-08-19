Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 110,463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 368,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,928,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULG opened at $80.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

