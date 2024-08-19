Nvest Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after purchasing an additional 788,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after purchasing an additional 626,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 968,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,895,015,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,078,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Shares of V traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.71. The stock had a trading volume of 949,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,378. The company has a market cap of $489.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.57. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

