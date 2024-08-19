ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Stock Performance
Shares of OBSV opened at $0.10 on Friday. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.
ObsEva Company Profile
