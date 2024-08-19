ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.10 on Friday. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

