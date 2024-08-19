Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

