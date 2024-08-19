Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 39,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 37,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,178 shares of company stock worth $36,133,537. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

