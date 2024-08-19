Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Up 1.9 %
FENG stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.15.
About Phoenix New Media
