Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 1.9 %

FENG stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

